Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.79.

CPG stock opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.90. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$11.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

