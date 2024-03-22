Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading 4.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $149.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $137.77 and last traded at $137.65. Approximately 726,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,539,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.71.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.