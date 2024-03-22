CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $329.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $26,950,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

