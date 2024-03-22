Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 94,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 433,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,487. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

