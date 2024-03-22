CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Up 3.0 %
CCLP stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.
Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.