CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 3.0 %

CCLP stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

