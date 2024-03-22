CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 65.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

