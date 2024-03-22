Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Market Perform at William Blair

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Read Our Latest Report on CUTR
Cutera Stock Up 9.0 %
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.