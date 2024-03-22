CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

