Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,900,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

