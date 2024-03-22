David S. Buzby Acquires 33,800 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) Director David S. Buzby acquired 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Trading Up 16.1 %

STEM opened at $2.24 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

