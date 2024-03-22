DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Up 1.6%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 11,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

DB Gold Short ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of DB Gold Short ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

