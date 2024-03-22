Dell Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 39,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,928 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,539,103 shares of company stock valued at $843,924,579. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.