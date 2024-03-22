Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.20. 47,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 367,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DESP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

