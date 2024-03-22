Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

