Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 253 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

