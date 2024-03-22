Dfpg Investments LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

