Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

