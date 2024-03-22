Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 104.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.