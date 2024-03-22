Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.94 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

