Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 239 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $189.69 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

