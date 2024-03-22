Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NVT stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.