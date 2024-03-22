Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $60.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.