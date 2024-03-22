Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $75.86 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.