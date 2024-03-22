Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 691 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

BL opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -633.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackLine

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.