DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
