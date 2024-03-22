DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

