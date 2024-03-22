Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

IRON opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $18,942,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

