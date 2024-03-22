Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at HSBC

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by HSBC from $107.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFS. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.83.

NYSE DFS opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

