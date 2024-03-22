Diversified Trust Co Has $318,000 Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.2 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

