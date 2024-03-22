Diversified Trust Co Has $335,000 Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zuora were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Trading Down 1.1 %

ZUO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,899 shares of company stock worth $2,278,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

