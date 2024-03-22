Diversified Trust Co Has $350,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.1 %

Wingstop stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $375.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

