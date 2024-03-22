Diversified Trust Co Has $361,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.