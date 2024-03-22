Diversified Trust Co Purchases 307 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,198 shares of company stock valued at $24,536,347. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

