Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 44.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Ryerson Stock Performance
Shares of RYI opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.65.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
