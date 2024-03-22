Diversified Trust Co Sells 26,488 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.