Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

