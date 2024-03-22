Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DVN stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.