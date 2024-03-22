Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

