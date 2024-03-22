Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 11.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Apple by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 82,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

