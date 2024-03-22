DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

