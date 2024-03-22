Dropbox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,486 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 4,130 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dropbox by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

