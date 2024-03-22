DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lowered by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 84,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.