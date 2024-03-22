DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

