Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Duke Capital Stock Up 1.4 %
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Duke Capital Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Read More
