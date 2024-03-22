Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 24,238 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.