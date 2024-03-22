Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.