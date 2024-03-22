Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 357 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

