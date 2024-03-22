Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 7,675 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after buying an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,214,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

