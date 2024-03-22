Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.12 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.