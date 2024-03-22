Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $229.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

