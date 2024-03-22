Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

